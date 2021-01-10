Farm laws will set farmers free, too late for Bengal to implement PM-KISAN: Nadda

Launching the party’s new campaign in West Bengal aimed at wooing farmers amid the ongoing protests on Delhi border against the new farm laws enacted by the Modi government, BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday claimed that the new farm laws “would set the farmers of the country free” as they would be able to decide their buyers and the prices of their produce.

Nadda mocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for agreeing to implement the PM Kisan Yojna, saying it was “too late” and claimed that the Trinamool Congress chief “belatedly” chose to implement the Central scheme after “realising that her party is fast losing ground among the farmers in the state”.

“It is unfortunate that there are people who are misleading the farmers (on farm laws). Therefore, we have decided to launch weeklong ‘Krishak Bhoj’ campaign from January 24 in 40,000 Gram Sabhas in West Bengal to make them understand the actual benefits of farmer’s policies and schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi… The farm laws will make farmers free. These laws will enable farmers to set the price of their produce and choose buyers,” Nadda said as he launched the party’s ‘Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan’ and “Ek Mutho Chal” campaign at a village in East Burdwan district, considered the state’s rice bowl.

“Ever since Modiji became the Prime Minister, he has increased the budget for farmers to more than six times. He also implemented the Swaminathan Commission report’s recommendations and increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by nearly 50 per cent. But here in Bengal, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) blocks all the Central schemes and deprives the poor and farmers of availing the benefits,” he added.

Accusing the Chief Minister of “depriving” over 70 lakh farmers of the state the benefits of the Centre’s flagship PM-KISAN scheme, he said: “The Mamata Banerjee government agreed to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi after such a long time as she has realised that the TMC is fast losing ground in Bengal. But, let me say it clearly that it is already too late for the TMC government.”

The TMC government will be “surprised” to know that more than 23 lakh farmers from Bengal have made online registration for the scheme and the state government has halted the verification process, Nadda alleged.

He also accused the Chief Minister of blocking the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

In a veiled attack on Trinamool MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Nadda said: “Our target is to ensure good governance and development in West Bengal and on the other side the ‘rajkumar’ is busy minting money. Now the people of Bengal have to decide what they want.”

He also targeted the TMC and Chief Minister Banerjee over allegations of corruption in Cyclone Amphan relief, alleging that TMC leaders siphoned off money and food grains sent by the Centre for the cyclone-hit people.

The BJP leader, whose convoy was pelted with stones during a roadshow last time, hit out at the TMC over the latter’s “outsider” jibe. “You (TMC) don’t represent Bengali culture, you represent anarchy. But we (BJP) represent good administration,” Nadda said at a press meet in Burdwan.

Nadda questioned whether attaching “adjectives” to his name and attacking his convoy was a part of West Bengal’s culture.

In a recent video, Mamata Banerjee was seen purportedly mocking Nadda’s surname.

“There have been discussions by the TMC on people coming from outside West Bengal but what about the acts committed by the party and its chief that go against the traditions, heritage and culture of the state,” Nadda asked while addressing people during a roadshow earlier in the day. “I want to ask you if hurling objects at my convoy in Diamond Harbour is a part of West Bengal’s culture. I want to ask the TMC if extortion activities by syndicates in coal, cattle and sand smuggling and taking ‘cut-money’ goes in sync with the state’s culture. The answer is no. TMC has lost the right to talk about West Bengal’s culture.”

He said that he also knows Bengali culture as his wife is a Bengali. “Hum bhi topor pehen ke shaadi karne gaye the. (I also wore ‘topor’ for my wedding)… We respect Bengali culture. This is indeed a very rich culture. We used to learn from Bengali culture,” he added as he concluded his speech with “Jai Maa Durga, Jai Maa Kali” slogan. .

Nadda also visited Radha-Krishna temple at Jaganandpur village and Sarbamangala Mandir in Burdwan town.

Nadda, who was accompanied by state BJP leaders, including the party’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, also had lunch at the house of a farmer.