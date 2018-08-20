Farhan Akthar as Milkha Singh in textbook, govt points to pvt publisher

Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Later in a tweet, Derek O’Brien replied the education minister told him that the book was not for a goverment schools neither it is published by the government.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: August 20, 2018 4:31:05 am
farhan akhtar, farhan akhtar images, farhan akhtar films, farhan akhtar twitter Farhan Akhtar posted a picture of the textbook which has his photograph.

Hindi film actor Farhan Akthar has asked the state government to make changes in a textbook which has used his photograph in place of Olympian Milkha Singh. The photograph is from the 2013 movie “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, where the actor played the athlete.

Posting a picture of the textbook which has his photograph, Akthar tweeted, “To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely”.

Speaking to reporters on the matter, the Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said he would personally look into it. “We will look into it and rectify the mistake. It should not have happened,” he said. He also tagged Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O’Brien in his tweet.

Later in a tweet, Derek O’Brien replied the education minister told him that the book was not for a goverment schools neither it is published by the government. “… Checked with Education Min of State. He tells me it isn’t a text book for government schools. Nor is it published by government. Trying to track the private publishing company. They ought to correct the mistake in future editions,” he tweeted.

