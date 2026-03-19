Family ties take centre stage in TMC’s candidate list

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday declared its full list of candidates with 291 names, with three seats in the Darjeeling Hills left for Anit Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. The party has retained 135 MLAs and dropped 74, while 15 other MLAs have had their seats changed.

The Trinamool Congress’s candidate list for the coming Assembly polls includes some interesting names, indicating the party’s focus on family ties. Alongside retaining a husband-wife duo, the party has also given tickets to a brother-sister duo and two brothers. Additionally, many of the candidates are also from established political families, with several sons and daughters of MLAs securing nominations.

Moloy Ghatak, a former cabinet minister, is contesting from Asansol Uttar, while his brother Abhijit Ghatak has got a ticket from Kulti seat, in the Paschim Bardhaman district.

Sitting Behala Purba MLA Ratna Chattopadhyay has been fielded from the Behala Paschim seat while her brother Subhashish Das will be the TMC candidate from Maheshtala, (where his father Dulal Das was the sitting MLA).