Family alleges custodial torture, demands CBI inquiry into death of 34-year-old man

The family claimed that Dipankar Saha, was a resident of South Kolkata, was picked up from his house by a team from the Golf Green police station on July 31 afternoon and was released a few hours later. He died on Thursday (August 4) at the government-run MR Bangur Hospital a day after he fell sick.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 8, 2022 12:50:17 am
The police have not specified yet as on what charges he was picked up.

The family of a 34 year-old man, who died after he was allegedly tortured in custody at a police station in Kolkata, has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident.

The alleged victim’s family is likely to move the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

They claimed that Dipankar Saha, was a resident of South Kolkata, was picked up from his house by a team from the Golf Green police station on July 31 afternoon and was released a few hours later. He died on Thursday (August 4) at the government-run MR Bangur Hospital a day after he fell sick.

The police have not specified yet as on what charges he was picked up.

Dipankar’s family had on Friday filed a written complaint against three people, including two policemen. Sergeant Amitabh Tamang, constable Taimur Ali and Aftab Mondal, a civic volunteer, have been taken off duty following the complaint.

All three were posted at the Golf Green police station.

Dipankar’s elder brother Rajib Saha said, “He had bruises on his hands and hips. It was clearly a case of police torture. My brother was beaten by the police and we don’t have trust in any investigation conducted by them. We will move the high court tomorrow.”

Dipankar’s second brother Sunny Saha said the police showed them the footage of his exit but were not sharing the recording of his entry. “First of all, the man doesn’t look like Dipankar. He was picked at 2pm and the officials claim that he was in the police station for a short time. The CCTV footage shows he left after 10pm,” Rajib Saha added.

The police, however, denied having assaulted the 34-year-old. “The CCTV footage shows that he entered the police station at 10:26pm and walked out at 10:56pm. He was there for just thirty minutes. Preliminary post-mortem says he was suffering from liver enlargement and lung disease. It also says that the injury marks were not fatal,” said a police officer.

“The policemen will not be spared if they are at fault. In the CCTV footage Dipankar is seen leaving the police station in a normal condition. What caused his death is under investigation,” said another senior police officer.

CPI(M), DYFI stage protest outisde police station

On Sunday, members of the CPI(M) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest outside the Golf Green police station, demanding justice to the aggrieved family.

“Dipankar Saha was assaulted. The police officials who are involved should be charged with murder. We are with the family and we will fight till the culprits are punished stringently under the law,” said Gautam Banerjee, a local CPI(M) leader.

On Saturday, the BJP too had protested outside the police station, claiming that Dipankar’s elder brother Rajib was their party member.

Gautam Banerjee said, “This ( Rajib being a BJP member) is a false claim. Rajib is like a family member to me and we belong to the same area.”

More from Kolkata

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Saugata Roy said, “It’s really unfortunate when someone is beaten to death whether by police or someone else. Law will take its own course. The CPI(M) has no existence in Bengal. They do not have a single MLA in the Assembly. They just want to remain in limelight anyhow.”

