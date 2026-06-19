Falta protest: Fresh charges on Jahangir’s wife; 15 arrests so far

(From left) TMC leader Jahangir Khan; Shahin Molla, who is linked to a former TMC minister, has been accused of extortion; and Akash Singh, who is said to be close to a TMC MLA, being paraded. (Express Photo)

The West Bengal Police have intensified their crackdown on Rejina Bibi, alias Sarina, the wife of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, slapping fresh charges against her under the Arms and Explosives Acts. The action comes on the heels of a stern public warning by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who declared that “no hooliganism will be tolerated.”

With the arrest of seven more individuals, the total number of arrests in connection with the attack on the Falta police station has now climbed to 15.

According to senior police sources, the attempt to storm the police station was a deeply premeditated conspiracy. “Our investigation reveals that a strategy meeting was chaired by Jahangir’s wife a day prior to the incident,” a senior officer stated. “The plan was to mobilize hundreds of supporters at a designated spot three kilometers away from the Falta police station, and then launch an organized assault to forcibly secure Jahangir Khan’s release.”