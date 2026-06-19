Falta protest: Fresh charges on Jahangir’s wife; 15 arrests so far

(From left) TMC leader Jahangir Khan; Shahin Molla, who is linked to a former TMC minister, has been accused of extortion; and Akash Singh, who is said to be close to a TMC MLA, being paraded. (Express Photo)
The West Bengal Police have intensified their crackdown on Rejina Bibi, alias Sarina, the wife of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, slapping fresh charges against her under the Arms and Explosives Acts. The action comes on the heels of a stern public warning by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who declared that “no hooliganism will be tolerated.”
According to senior police sources, the attempt to storm the police station was a deeply premeditated conspiracy. “Our investigation reveals that a strategy meeting was chaired by Jahangir’s wife a day prior to the incident,” a senior officer stated. “The plan was to mobilize hundreds of supporters at a designated spot three kilometers away from the Falta police station, and then launch an organized assault to forcibly secure Jahangir Khan’s release.”
The unrest originally triggered on Tuesday after the police paraded Jahangir Khan through the local streets with a rope tied around his waist. The public spectacle provoked a furious backlash from his loyalists, who blocked key roads demanding his immediate release. Allegedly under the leadership of his wife a massive crowd began marching to gherao surround the police station.
Anticipating violence, the police and deployed central forces intercepted the protesters before they could breach the premises.
“The accused (Khan) has been arrested, and his release can only be decided by the court. The protesters refused to listen to our orders and had to be removed. Police used mild force, and no one was injured. An FIR was lodged,” said an official.
On Wednesday while ddressing the locals, the Chief Minister warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Adhikari strictly instructed the Superintendent of Police to identify all individuals captured in video footages of the agitation and register cases .
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Tension erupted in Falta on Tuesday after a group of people, led by Jahangir Khan’s wife, protested outside the local police station, demanding Khan’s release.
Khan, who had dropped out of the Assembly elections days before repolling last month, was arrested on June 8 at Panitanki in Darjeeling district, bordering Nepal.
Khan was wanted in several criminal cases, including kidnapping, extortion, and political violence, that were filed after the TMC lost power in the state.
Since his arrest, police have been parading him on the streets of Falta with his hands tied.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More