Fake vaccination racket: Cousin of prime accused among 2 more arrested in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with a fake vaccination racket that was run by 29-year-old Debanjan Deb, who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and is the prime accused in the case. Police identified one of the arrested accused as Kanchan Deb (37), who they said is a cousin of Debanjan.

A man who was part of the fake vaccination camp and was involved in “administering” the injections has also been arrested. The Kolkata police have till date arrested six persons in the case.

“Kanchan Deb of Naktala area and Sarat Patra (52) of Krishna Das Road area have been arrested for their involvement in the case. Sarat used to work as a staffer with a doctor (now deceased) in Taltala Police station area. He learnt tasks related to dressing [injuries] and injections there.

Kanchan was aware from the start that Debanjan is not an IAS officer and he (Kanchan) was part of the conspiracy,” said a senior police officer. Debanjan Deb was nabbed after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty attended a vaccine drive he had organised, became suspicious and informed the police.

Earlier, apart from Debanjan Deb, three more persons – Sushanta Das (54), Rabin Sikdar (31) and Santanu Manna (44) – were arrested. While Das and Sikdar were signatory authorities of an alleged fake bank account. Santunu Manna is an associate of Debanjan. The police had earlier revealed that Debanjan had also conducted a “raid” over a “tip-off” related to “adulterated petrol”.

“He even conducted a poll in which his employees voted. He declared himself as the winner later. We are working to find more details on this,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh sharpened his attack against the TMC over Debanjan’s alleged links with leaders of the ruling party. “This man (Debanjan) has shared dias with politicians. The pictures we see are not simple selfies. He has been seen attending programmes as invitees with police officers and TMC leaders. The Enforcement Directorate must look into the funding aspect of the case. The politicians who have shared stage with him should also be brought under the ambit of the investigation,” said Ghosh.

On Monday, the police questioned 12 people who are present and former employees of Deb, he said.

“Some of the employees said that they got the job after paying him money,” the officer said.

Since 2020, more than Rs 2 crore was transacted through the bank accounts Deb was operating, he said adding that the arrested man had taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh from a private bank submitting forged documents.

A case of cheating and forgery was on Monday lodged at Hare Street police station against Deb after a complaint was filed.