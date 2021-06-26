‘Fake’ vaccination camps: BJP claims TMC links, wants CBI to probe

The BJP on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the “fake” Covid-19 vaccination camps in Kolkata and alleged the involvement of TMC leaders and health officials. The TMC hit back saying the BJP “has nothing to say” except talk about the CBI probe “all the time”.

Accused Debanjan Deb, who allegedly impersonated as an IAS officer working for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), was arrested on Wednesday. The 28-year-old is suspected to have organised several fake camps where around 2,000 people had been vaccinated.

Addressing a news conference, BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “We demand a CBI inquiry into this fake Covid-19 vaccination drive case in Kolkata. Although a probe is underway but it requires a CBI inquiry as TMC leaders, state government officials and the Kolkata mayor are involved. It is a conspiracy to malign the Central government as it is providing Covid-19 vaccines to the states. We also want the Centre to look into it and find out its roots.”

State BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar who was present in the news conference said the incident was just the tip of the iceberg.

“There is a need for a thorough investigation. But who will investigate? Will the investigation be carried out by those who are involved? Can they be the referee after committing the foul? We demand a CBI probe into the case,” said Majumdar.

Alleging a “larger conspiracy”, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met officials at Swasthya Bhawan, which houses the Health Department, and urged officials to look into the matter.

State minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim mocked the BJP for demanding a CBI investigation.

“They have nothing to say, and that’s why they talk about the CBI probe all the time. That is their only ally. The police have arrested the culprit. We hope that he will get the most stringent punishment for this act.”