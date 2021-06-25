Fake vaccination camp: Antibiotic vials, Covishield labels found at accused’s home

According to sources, Deb would travel in a vehicle with a blue beacon and had a personal security guard. (File)

A day after a man impersonating as an IAS officer was held for holding an alleged fake vaccination camp, Kolkata Police on Thursday recovered forged labels of Covishield and vials of antibiotic Amikacin with no expiry date printed on them from his house.

The Detective Department of Kolkata Police took over the investigation. A second case against accused Debanjan Deb at Amherst Street police station was registered on Friday.

“Debanjan’s house was raided and a large number of vials of Amikacin injection were found. Fake labels of Covishield have been found. In his computer also, such fake labels have been found,” said Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

Police found that Deb used to buy Amikacin from a chemist using his fake identity as an official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Deb had on Thursday allegedly impersonated as KMC’s joint commissioner and held a fake vaccination camp at Kasba in Kolkata. The matter came to light after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, who was invited for the camp, took the jab but did not receive any message or vaccination certificate. Deb had allegedly organised two fake vaccination camps, including at City College, under KMC’s banner. Police were checking if he had been involved in any forgery in the past.

According to sources, Deb would travel in a vehicle with a blue beacon and had a personal security guard.

A health official suspected that the doses were not Covid vaccines. “The vials used in the vaccination camp had no batch number or expiry date…” revealed Dr Ranita Sengupta, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health of KMC.