‘Fake IDs, suspected WhatsApp group’: Suvendu aide murder probe hints at ‘deep conspiracy’, says cops

Probe so far has revealed that around seven to eight individuals, suspected to be involved in the operation, used a dedicated WhatsApp group to exchange real-time intelligence and coordinate their movements around Rath’s vehicle, officials said.
Probe so far has revealed that around seven to eight individuals, suspected to be involved in the operation, used a dedicated WhatsApp group to exchange real-time intelligence and coordinate their movements around Rath’s vehicle, officials said.
This digital footprint, combined with a meticulous pre-murder “recce” of the area near Rail Gate No. 11, allowed the killers to intercept the victim’s car and vanish within seconds, they added.
North 24 Parganas: A damaged glass window of a vehicle after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range by unidentified assailants, according to sources, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. (PTI Photo)
The professional nature of the hit was further testified by forensic teams who found the abandoned Nissan Micra, used to stall Nath’s SUV, scrubbed clean of fingerprints, leading to the conclusion that the killers wore gloves throughout the operation to evade DNA and biometric tracking.
“The chilling efficiency of the operation, where Rath was riddled with bullets at point-blank range in Madhyamgram, suggests that the assailants were not just local hoodlums but seasoned professional assassins who left behind a trail of calculated deception,” said an official.
“It is a deep-rooted conspiracy, with sophisticated use of technology and logistics designed to vanish without being caught,” he added.
“The precision of the getaway, the use of fake documents, and the high-tech coordination point to a motive that suggests a hit ordered by those with the resources to hire elite contract killers and manufacture an entirely fake paper trail to cover their tracks,” said the official.
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As part of the probe to uncover a web of digital coordination, fake identities, and professional precision, officials also recovered the second two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime.
Police sources said Rath was returning to his home in Barasat when his car was stopped by men on one or two motorcycles in the Doharia area. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
The second motorcycle was seized near Rail Gate No. 11 in Barasat, around 6 km from the North 24 Parganas district’s Madhyamgram, where Nath was shot dead on Wednesday night, an official said.
However, a trail led investigators to Burnpur in Paschim Bardhaman, where the motorcycle was officially registered to someone by the name of Bibhas Kumar Bhattacharya. However, police reached a government quarter only to find the “owner” simply does not exist, the official said.
According to the official, the current resident, who has been living there since 2014, has no knowledge of the name, revealing that the killers either used a fake number plate or successfully registered the vehicle using a fictitious identity hinting at a long-term planning by highly resourceful facilitators.
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Another motorcycle was seized from near Gate No. 2.5 of the Kolkata airport area on Thursday. However, the police found that the registration number plate of that two-wheeler was also fake.
The police had also earlier seized another car near the crime spot in Madhyamgram. The number plate attached to that four-wheeler was found to be fake. The original one belongs to a person based in Siliguri, who works in a tea estate.
“The person in Siliguri had posted an advertisement for the sale of his car on a website. He claimed to have received a call from a prospective buyer based in Uttar Pradesh. There could be a link to UP,” an official said.
In Uttar Pradesh, the team will “collect technical and field-level evidence”, he said, adding that “the police are following certain leads outside the state as well.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More