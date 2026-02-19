Fake e-challan scam busted: Kolkata Police Cyber Cell arrest Haryana man for Rs 5.43 Lakh fraud

The Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police has arrested a youth from Haryana for allegedly swindling over Rupees 5.43 lakh through fake e-challan messages, containing malicious links. The accused, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar, was apprehended on Tuesday and produced before the Bankshall Court, in Kolkata on Wednesday, which remanded him to police custody till February 26.

An investigation began after Sub-Inspector A Dutta of the Cyber Police Station lodged a complaint on September 12 last year. Several victims, including Shiv Shankar Patnaik, Shivaji Roy, Swapan Karmakar, Abhishek Mishra, Arpita Biswas, and Sushil Gayen, had registered complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). They alleged that they received SMS messages on or before September 3, claiming that a fake e-challan had been issued against their vehicles.

The messages contained a link, and as soon as victims clicked on it, money was siphoned from their accounts.

In one case, Rs 60,000 was withdrawn instantly.

Further investigation revealed that the link led to a fake mParivahan APK file (mobile app) hosted on a server linked to two IP addresses associated with an ‘Intech DC’ support team. Based on reports from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, police traced the email ID used by the accused to an IP address of a telecom company in Gurugram.

Tracking this digital trail, police identified Deepak Kumar. He was initially summoned for questioning, and after contradictions were found in his statements, he was arrested.

The police are currently interrogating the accused to track down other members of the gang. “Apart from investment frauds, frauds using APK files is also the latest cause of concern for us,” said a cyber police official.

Explaining the modus operandi, officials said scammers use fake APK files to bypass security checks.

Story continues below this ad

Unlike apps downloaded from Google Play Store, such files are not scanned for malware. Once installed, the malicious app seeks permissions to read SMS or use accessibility services, enabling fraudsters to intercept OTPs, view screens, and control phones. This allows them to empty bank accounts by stealing login credentials and transaction codes.

Cyber officials added that e-challan fraud is now one of the most common cyber scams in India. Scammers exploit fear and urgency, sending messages such as: “Your vehicle (number) has a pending challan of ₹500. Pay immediately to avoid court action.” The links often lead to phishing pages designed to steal card or UPI details.

However, police have advised citizens to remain cautious.

Check the URL: Official Indian government sites always end in .gov.in (e.g., E-Challan )

No APKs: The government will never send you an APK file via SMS to pay a fine

Verification: Always go directly to the official and enter your vehicle number manually to check for fines.