Fake CBI officer held on ex-wife’s tip-off, ‘duped several people’

A Howrah man, who “impersonated” as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, was arrested from Delhi on Sunday for allegedly cheating several people in many states on the pretext of government jobs.

The case was lodged by accused Subhodip Banerjee’s former wife at Jagacha police station in Howrah on May 13. Absconding since then, Banerjee was finally arrested in a police raid at a five-star hotel in Delhi. The raid was led by a team of Jagacha police.

This is the third such case in West Bengal wherein men posed as a government employee to defraud people.

The Patiala court in Delhi on Monday sent the accused to a three-day transit remand. He would be brought to Howrah and produced in a court here within three days, said police.

It is alleged that before his marriage last year, Banerjee introduced himself to the complainant, a resident from Charakdanga, as an assistant director in the CBI.

“His wife later became suspicious seeing his routine, and to convince her, he showed his fake ID. To verify his claims, she later visited the CBI office with some documents, which were found to be forged. This made her break her marriage. They were mutually divorced in March. On May 13, she lodged a complaint against Banerjee,” said a police officer.

The officer said the accused had taken advantage of people’s hardships during lockdown and promised them jobs. According to another source, Banerjee would interview job seekers online by introducing himself as a CBI officer. He is alleged to have received money through online mode too.

Initial investigation revealed that Banerjee studied BTech from Bangalore. His relatives had known him as a professional working in the private sector.

In a similar case of impersonation last month, Kolkata police arrested one Debanjan Deb for posing as an IAS officer and allegedly holding illegal vaccination camps. A few days ago, another man was arrested for allegedly masquerading as a Deputy Superintendent of Police and duping people with a promise of governments jobs was also arrested.