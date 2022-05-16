Fake call centre racket: Woman associate of ‘kingpin’ held

In its ongoing probe into a fake call centre racket, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested a woman.

“The arrested woman is one of the main associates of Sandip Biswas, the kingpin of the racket. She has been sent to 12 days of police custody,” said Meeraj Khalid, DIG (CID Operations).

Twenty people, including Biswas, have been arrested in connection with the racket since the CID began conducting raids on May 12.

“A large number of fake documents, registers, diaries, rent/lease agreement papers, mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, a Renault Kwid car and Rs 30 lakhs in cash have been seized. The 20 accused people operating from the three call centres – Hare Street, Bowbazar, and Shakespeare Sarani – have been arrested,” said Khalid.

“The accused were involved in cheating people by luring them to invest in fake insurance policies, promising huge returns and arranging quick bank loans. This racket, which was being run by Sandip Biswas of Rajarhat, was actively involved in cheating people with false promises. All the three call centers have been sealed,” said a senior officer.