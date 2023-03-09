Fake call centre racket busted, 6 held

The Bidhannagar police on Wednesday said it busted a fake call centre racket after raids at apartments in Newtown, Salt Lake and Lilua areas of Kolkata. Unaccounted money – around Rs 4 crore – was seized after searching the flats and premises, apart from jewellery, luxury cars, crypto currency and laptops. A total of six persons were arrested in connection with the case.

DC Praveen Prakash of Bidhannagar Commissionerate said on Wednesday that 22 flats in Newtown, Salt Lake and Lilua are being searched as part of the operation.

Police began further investigations after Rs 13 lakh was recovered from a car during naka checking on March 2. Four persons in the car — residents of Gujarat and New Delhi — were arrested.

According to police sources, based on information provided by the arrested suspects, a search operation was first conducted at two flats in Lilua and two others were arrested.

According to the police, the kingpins of the gang are two brothers, Gaurav and Saurav. They ran around 10 fake call centres in Newtown and Salt Lake areas.