‘Fair & lovely Babua’: Mahua Moitra shares dance video of UP ‘encounter specialist’ posted as observer in Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday shared a purported video of Ajay Pal Sharma, an Uttar Pradesh IPS officer and ‘encounter specialist’ posted as a police observer for the West Bengal polls, dancing with a woman.

“Fair & lovely Babua @DripsAjaypal – good to see you enjoying yourself FantaCop style. Stay Thanda Thanda Cool Cool. Bengal is always Trinamool,” Moitra said in a post on X, along with the video. The Indian Express has not verified the authenticity of the clip. “Oh and btw @DripsAjaypal hope your policing skills are better than your dancing skills….. just saying … heheh,” Moitra added.

The development came a day after a video of Sharma, a deputy inspector general in the Uttar Pradesh Police, raiding a TMC candidate’s home following allegations of threats, went viral on social media.

Sharma is among the 11 police observers deployed by the Election Commission in West Bengal to ensure peaceful polling in the second phase on April 29. South 24 Parganas district has received the highest allocation with three observers, including Sharma.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also criticised Sharma, referring to him as a “tested agent of the BJP”. On Tuesday, Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X, “The image of the Uttar Pradesh government’s governance and administration has been severely tarnished by the widely circulating indecent video of a senior police officer from UP who served as an observer during the Bengal elections. At the same time, the BJP government’s so-called claims of ‘women’s honour’ and ‘nari vandana’ have been completely exposed.”

Claiming that the senior police officer’s actions were linked to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s image, Yadav added, “Let’s see how quickly the suspension-dismissal happens. This is directly linked to the chief minister’s image. The kind of action taken against this officer will determine what the chief minister’s own stance is in this matter. Anyway, after all this exposure, the chief minister too will be compelled, willingly or otherwise, to take disciplinary-punitive action and won’t say to save his ‘specially favoured one’ that this video is AI generated.”

‘Even crying won’t help’: Sharma’s viral video

On Monday, immediately after taking charge just two days before the final phase of elections in Bengal, Sharma was seen conducting a raid at the house of Jahangir Khan, the TMC candidate from Falta in South 24 Parganas district, after alleged complaints of Khan intimidating voters.

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“Listen carefully: if there is any mischief, the ‘treatment’ will be such that crying later won’t help,” Sharma can be heard in a purported video, standing in front of Khan’s house after he could not locate him.

“Jahangir’s family members are here. I am telling them—I hear his men are going around threatening people. Tell him that if this continues, I will take note of everything. I will take such action that even weeping won’t save him later,” he is heard saying. The video went viral on social media later.

Areas like Bhangar, Canning, Minakhan, and Basanti in South 24 Parganas have repeatedly reported political clashes.

Sharing the video, Yadav had stated on X , “BJP has sent their agents tested in Rampur and Sambhal, in the name of observers to West Bengal, but nothing will come of these. Didi is here, Didi will remain!”