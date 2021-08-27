Failed to build movements: CPM reviews poll debacle

In its organisational review report following its dismal show in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the CPM has admitted to its weakness in organising movements and suggested an outreach programme to woo disadvantaged groups to reclaim its lost ground in electoral politics.

For the first time in its history in West Bengal, the Left Front failed to send a single legislator to the Assembly this year.

The report says that since being voted out of power in West Bengal, the party is being run in a “mechanical way”.

The state CPM headquarters at Alimuddin Street in Kolkata wants to now focus on raising the intensity of its movements by correcting its organisational flaws at an upcoming party conference.

In its last meeting, the CPM’s state committee, chaired by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, decided the agenda for the conference and assess its organisational capabilities.

The leadership has been blamed for its inability to pick an issue close to its cadres. The report also suggested that district leaders identify backward areas and spend more time there.

The organisational review report of the state committee said, “Experience has shown that we have not been in the state government for 10 years. But our way of walking has not changed in many cases. As an Opposition party, we remain weak in building movement and struggle. The activities of the movement are often viewed from a mechanical point of view. Workers’ quarters and slums, labour areas, middle-class areas — in this way, the party leadership needs to acquire the skills to build a movement by identifying specific problems in each area.

“The people’s fronts have been asked to take special responsibility for identifying the problems of Dalits, tribes, backward areas and building a movement by choosing the demands of different sections of the people.”

Several senior leaders believe that since the Left Front was in power in West Bengal for over three decades, many of its frontline comrades and cadres have lost the will and courage to fight on the streets.

In addition to propaganda, the report has also spoken of the need to raise ‘collectible’ demands. It states, “We have to move forward on the path of struggle with self-confidence.”

A Left leader lamented, ‘The Left Front could not have imagined that in 1989 there would be a government in the state with a huge majority! People had confidence in the role of the Left in the movement as an opposition party. But now, after so many days in the opposition, we have to think about the weakness of the movement.”