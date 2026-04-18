‘Bengal govt should be ashamed’: Fadnavis targets Mamata over infiltration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday targeted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over people leaving the state for work and denied allegations of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states such as Maharashtra.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Fadnavis said, “The West Bengal government should be ashamed. Why are so many people leaving the state? It is a failure of the government. In Maharashtra there is a thriving Bengali community. Due to the Bengal government’s policies, Bangladeshis are illegally entering the state and staying back. If BJP is voted to power, we will send them (infiltrators) back to Bangladesh.”

Fadnavis also claimed that the border areas of Bengal have witnessed demographic changes due to infiltration, which was a threat to national security.

“Infiltration is a big issue. There have been demographic changes through infiltration. We are not against any Indian, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. But we have to evict the infiltrators. If BJP comes to power in West Bengal, anti-national forces will be thrown out of the country,” he said.

Responding to a question on TMC calling BJP leaders “bahiragoto” (outsiders), Fadnavis said, “Bharatiya Jana Sangh was founded in Bengal by Syama Prasad Mookerjee in 1951. We are very much part of Bengal. Our leaders in Bengal are all sons and daughters of the soil. You can’t call us outsiders.”

Taking potshots at the government, Fadnavis said that Bengal has all the natural resources and was once among the top five states of the country as far as financial conditions are concerned, but with the CPIM and then TMC rule, the conditions have deteriorated.

Fadnavis further alleged that about 6,000 industries and over 100 listed companies have exited Bengal under the TMC government.

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Claiming that Bengal was at the bottom in attracting foreign direct investment, Fadnavis said he was confident that the state would regain its position as a leading investment destination in the country under a BJP chief minister.

“The entire ecosystem is not industry-friendly in Bengal under TMC, if you take into account past happenings, including Singur. BJP will bring ease of doing business here,” he said.

“Bengal has natural resources and mining potential but why is the money not reaching the treasury? There has been so much corruption. That is the biggest achievement of her government. It is time to end the TMC misgovernance. See our track record in UP and Bihar. Bengal is an enterprising state. If it gets good governance then it will be in the top five states again. We will make Bengal a power house and we will also stop infiltration from the borders,” he added.

Speaking about the sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik, Fadnavis said, “It is a serious issue. We will bust the module. We are also taking help from central agencies, no one will be spared.”

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Fadnavis is currently in West Bengal to campaign for his party ahead of the first phase polls on April 23.