Facing threats, ensure free polls: Congress, CPM to police chief, SEC

Alleging threats and intimidation to their party workers and contestants from the ruling TMC, the Congress and CPI(M) have approached the State Election Commission (SEC) and Kolkata Police, respectively, demanding free and fair Kolkata civic polls.

In a letter to Kolkata Police Commissioner, former mayor and CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya wrote: “I have received allegations of threats from candidates from different wards of Kolkata municipality. Workers of various political parties are also facing threats. It is the responsibility of the police to conduct the KMC elections in a free and peaceful manner so that people can safely exercise their constitutional democratic rights.”

“I have also received allegations of collusion between the ruling party and local police stations in different parts of the state. I hope you will look into all the aspects and take appropriate action so that no complaint arises from any side,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Nepal Mahato wrote a letter to the State Election Commission for free and fair elections on December 19. “TMC and BJP are obstructing our campaign and tearing our posters and festoons. The administration should take steps to ensure a free and fair election,” he wrote.

In New Delhi, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea from the BJP seeking a direction to the West Bengal government, state election panel, and other functionaries to prepare a comprehensive action plan and deploy sufficient central police forces to ensure free and fair municipal polls in Kolkata.

A bench comprising justices L Nagesara Rao and B R Gavai asked the state BJP to withdraw the plea and move the Calcutta High Court with its grievances and relief that more central forces be deployed for smooth and fair conducted of the civic polls in the state capital on December 19.

— With PTI, New Delhi