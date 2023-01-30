Eye On Upcoming Polls: With musical notes, TMC hopes to ring welfare schemes jingle among people

With an eye on the upcoming panchayat polls and next year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a music video here on Sunday aimed at connecting with the masses in Bengal.

The music video was launched by TMC state youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh, state in charge of social media and IT cell Debangshu and State Trinamool Chhatra Parishad president Trinankur Bhattacharjee.

Well-known musician Jeet Ganguly has lent his voice to the song, the first two lines of which are ‘Didir chokhe surya jakhon notun alor khonj, sabar haate didir suraksha kawach’ (Mamata Banerjee shows new light, new era, everyone holds the shield given by her for their safety).

Ghosh told reporters that the music video — titled ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ (Mamata’s shield for people’s safety) — has been created as part of her party’s eponymous campaign to generate awareness about the state government’s social welfare projects, such as Swasthya Sathi, Khadya Sathi and Lakshmir Bhandar.

TMC’s state IT cell chief Debangshu Bhattacharya, who was also present at the programme, contended that the ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ will be no less popular than the party’s ‘Khela Hobe’ (let the game begin) video campaign that was launched ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP and CPI(M) described the music video as a gimmick by the “corruption-ridden” TMC to “hoodwink” the people which, they said, will not succeed.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP and eminent lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya told PTI, the chief minister had claimed just a few years after coming to power that she had accomplished 100 per cent task for the development of the state and its people and nothing had been left behind.

Advertisement

“Then why there is a need to resort to such gimmicks like deputing ‘Didir Doot’? She has built everything on falsehood and lies. Now the music video is another instance to spread lies by spending public money. Her low-level politics is harmful to democracy,” Bhattacharya, an ex-mayor of Kolkata, said.

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said TMC activists and leaders should now meet the common people, who “feel cheated” by Trinamool Congress party leaders. “If this music video is played at future Didir Doot programmes, it will anger the already agitated people and I pray the TMC emissaries are not roughed up,” the former MP added.

—With PTI Inputs