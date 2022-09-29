scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Eye on panchayat poll: Trinamool to hold 500 public meetings across state after Durga Puja

During the public meetings, the TMC leaders are expected to highlight welfare initiatives taken by the government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and decry the alleged mismanagement by the Union government, price hikes, etc.

With an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections in the state in February, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to hold more than 500 public meetings — known as ‘Vijaya Sammilinis’ — across Bengal from October 11 to 22, during which its leaders will interact swith the local public in a bid to improve the party’s relationship with them that was mired in corruption charges.

“These meetings will highlight the central government’s mismanagement, price hike and agency-based vindictive politics. At the same time, the public welfare programmes of the state government will be highlighted,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. According to sources in the Trinamool Congress, prominent leaders of the party will take a turn in visiting districts assigned to them after

Durga Puja.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has already directed party leaders to prepare for the public relations programme. Banerjee has set a target for the party leaders who will ensure the party’s victory in all panchayats.

