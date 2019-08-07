Eye on Assembly polls, BJP plans series of meets to take on TMC

Aiming at “combating” the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP has decided to chalk out plans through a series of meetings, one of which will also be attended by its national working president J P Nadda. This is the first time that Nadda will attend a state committee meeting in Bengal.

The BJP will hold Chintan Shibir on August 10 and 12 when senior party leaders and MPs will remain present.

Thereafter, it will hold the state committee meeting at the end of this month. A senior BJP leader said recently, during a special session with MPs in Delhi, it was made clear that Bengal is important.

“Though we have got good results in Bengal (in Lok Sabha polls), we have to further strengthen our grassroots organisation. State leaders have also been told to prepare a plan, keeping in mind the crucial 2021 Assembly polls,” the leader said.

“We have to develop a road map for 2021 polls. We have to work for building a strong organisation at the base and take on Trinamool Congress. Moreover we also need to reach out to the people. The TMC is taking up new initiatives with the help of Prashant Kishor. We have to combat it. We also have to find ways to confront the terror of TMC,” said a senior Bengal leader. Streamlining differences between party leaders, handing out clear responsibilities and preparing outreach programmes will be decided at the meeting and Shibir, soures said.