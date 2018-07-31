Eye on 2019 polls: BJP central leadership asks state unit to improve grass roots connect

“The direction has come from our party president Amit Shah. He has asked our state leaders to visit the districts more often to sustain mass connect. There should not be any lapses in this regard,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Used for representational purpose) “The direction has come from our party president Amit Shah. He has asked our state leaders to visit the districts more often to sustain mass connect. There should not be any lapses in this regard,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Used for representational purpose)

BJP’s central leadership has asked its state unit to visit districts more often and engage in outreach programmes ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It has also asked them to monitor the activities of its leaders to speed up the organisational work across the state.

“The direction has come from our party president Amit Shah. He has asked our state leaders to visit the districts more often to sustain mass connect. There should not be any lapses in this regard,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

The central leadership is allegedly unhappy with the state unit as they are not making enough tours of the districts and are merely running the party from the state headquarters in Kolkata, a source in the party said. “Our state unit president Dilip Ghosh frequently visits districts. The same exercise is expected from other state leaders as well. The central leadership has said that it is not possible for one leader to make all the effort while others remain in their comfort zone,” the source said.

Party’s general secretary (organisation) Ram Laal has sent a directive to Ghosh instructing him to monitor the activities of the party on every level. The state unit has also been asked to send a report on party activities every three months to the central leadership.

“The Lok Sabha polls are just around the corner. The party wants to monitor the activities of the state units ahead of the election. Through this initiative the central leaders wants to finish all its pending programmes across the state,” Ghosh said.

