‘Exporters awaiting refunds worth Rs 250 billion from Centre’

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday claimed that exporters across the country have been awaiting refunds worth Rs 250 billion from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters during an exports conclave here, which is a part of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2019 roadshow, Mitra said, “There have been three lakh applications from exporters of the country, involving Rs 250 billion, which are awaiting refunds. GSTN is still not in place and delay in auto verification of documents have delayed refunds for exporters.”

Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) is a non-profit, non-government organisation, which manages the entire IT system of the GST portal.

According to Mitra, an average of only 35-40 per cent of these applications have come to states for manual verification.

“There should be auto-verification for the documents and tax papers. Almost 11 months have passed since the implementation of GST, but the auto verification process could not be implemented,” the minister said.

