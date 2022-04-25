Explosives seized from bus, two held: STF

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
A large cache of explosives was recovered from a passenger bus in Katwa in Bardhaman district, police said on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.
“Detectives of the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police recovered a large quantity of explosives from inside a private passenger bus on the Kalna-Katwa route yesterday,” said a senior police officer. According to the police, the STF got a tip-off about a bid to smuggle explosives in the bus. A team carried out a search and recovered the explosives.
