Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Explore hiring civic volunteers in police: CM to Home Dept

According to government officials, Banerjee, during a meeting with officials at the state secretariat, said those who have performed well consistently should be considered for the post of police constable.

Sources said the government has received nearly 5.5 lakh complaints from the public claiming they haven't received benefits of several welfare schemes. (Express Photo)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the West Bengal home department to look into the possibility of recruiting civic volunteers in the police force.

According to government officials, Banerjee, during a meeting with officials at the state secretariat, said those who have performed well consistently should be considered for the post of police constable. The police force has a lot of vacancies of constables.

“Those who have been performing well might be considered for the posts if this materialises,” said a senior official. During the meeting, Banerjee expressed concern over a large number of complaints against the government over benefits of social welfare schemes not reaching people.

Sources said the government has received nearly 5.5 lakh complaints from the public claiming they haven’t received benefits of several welfare schemes. Banerjee is learnt to have directed officials to form a task force comprising officials from all departments to resolve the complaints.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 06:19 IST
