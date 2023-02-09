Explain your stand on statehood demand in 48 hours: TMC to BJP

THE RULING Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the separate statehood issue and asked it to “stop manipulating people of north Bengal for votes.”

Showing video footage of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, TMC leaders, during a press conference in Siliguri, gave the BJP a 48-hour deadline to explain its stance on the issue.

“Both the Tripura and Assam CMs have dismissed the demands made by Tipra Motha regarding the creation of Greater Tipraland. We want to highlight the hypocrisy of BJP. On the one hand, they seek division of Bengal and demand a separate state for north Bengal and on the other hand, BJP leaders claim that demand for Greater Tipraland will open a Pandora’s box,” said senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development minister, Udayan Guha.

The BJP did not immediately react to the TMC’s remarks. However, on Tuesday, the BJP said that it does not support the division of Bengal.

Claiming that the BJP maintains “double standards” over the statehood demand issue, Guha said, “Why is there a different mentality for West Bengal and another for Tripura? Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, Union ministers Nisith Pramanik and John Barla should come clean on this matter within 48 hours.”

Over the past few years, several BJP leaders, including Alipurduars MP John Barla, have demanded that north Bengal be made a separate state or a Union territory be carved out of that region.

The TMC leader slammed the BJP leaders for manipulating public sentiments for their political gain. “In May 2022, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering, BJP MLA from Naxalbari, Anandamoy Barman, sought the division of North Bengal as a separate state from the same dais,” claimed Guha.

The TMC leader reiterated that party chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has maintained that she would not allow a division of West Bengal. “If Anandamoy Barman, Bishnu Sharma, John Barla, and Nisith Pramanik are making remarks on separate statehood without being backed by their party, why isn’t the BJP taking action against these errant leaders?” Guha asked.

Senior TMC leaders, including Cooch Behar district president Abhijeet Dey Bhowmick, Darjeeling (Plains) district president Papiya Ghose, Darjeeling Hills district president Shanta Chhetri, Uttar Dinajpur District President Kanhaialal Agarwal and others were also present at the press conference.

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga said the party does not support the division of Bengal. “As a party, the BJP doesn’t support the division of West Bengal. If any of our leaders said anything on this, they have done that in their personal capacity,” said Tigga.

Meanwhile, Guha on Wednesday also claimed that 12 BJP MLAs might join the TMC in the days to come. “There are about 12 legislators from the BJP who are likely to join our party any day,” said Guha. The claim by the senior TMC leader came days after BJP’s Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjijal defected to the ruling party. Guha’s remark assumes significance as party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to embark on a two-day visit to north Bengal on February 10. He is scheduled to hold a meeting in Siliguri on Friday and address a public meeting at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar. Sources in the party said that some BJP leaders, especially from Cooch Behar district, are likely to join the Mamata Banerjee led-party during Abhishek’s visit.