Explain why Nandigram case should go to SC: Calcutta HC to Suvendu

Hearing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s challenge to the Nandigram poll results, the Calcutta High Court on Monday asked Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to explain the reasons for the transfer of the case from itself to the Supreme Court by November 29.

In the biggest upset in the March-April Assembly polls, BJP’s Adhikari defeated Banerjee by 1,956 votes.

Justice Sampa Sarkar adjourned the hearing till December 1. The court had directed Adhikari to file the written statement by November 15.

His lawyers submitted that the statement had not yet been finalised, but the draft had been prepared.

Advocate General S N Mookerjee, appearing for Banerjee, opposed the prayer for extension of time.

Mookerjee submitted that the BJP MLA was intentionally avoiding filing of the written statement only to linger and delay the proceedings. He stated that the provisions of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 mandate that such proceedings must be completed within a period of six months.

In a previous hearing, Adhikari appealed to the High Court to adjourn the proceedings as he had approached the Supreme Court.