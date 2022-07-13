Expected from a party that disrespects Kali: Irani on emblem row

UNION MINISTER Smriti Irani on Tuesday targeted the TMC for its criticism of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building and said this was “expected” from a party that “insults Goddess Kali.”

Addressing a news conference in Howrah, Irani also said, “It is expected of opposition leaders who have scant regard for the Constitution to oppose the national emblem. Those leaders who have either disregarded or discarded the Constitution over the years are expected to oppose the national emblem. Today they are afraid of the national emblem, which is the pride of our country. It is not unexpected from the party and its leaders who insult Goddess Kali to insult the national emblem,” she said.

The remarks from the Union Minister for Women and Child Development came after TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar accused the BJP government at the Centre of insulting the national emblem by installing an ”aggressive version of the Ashokan Lions” as a national emblem atop the new Parliament building.

“Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi’s version, put above the new Parliament building — snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately!” Sircar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Irani participated in a rally in Howrah district as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. After that, Irani offered prayers at a local Kali Mandir

in Howrah. ater, she also had traditional Bengali lunch at the house of a BJP worker in Dasnagar area.