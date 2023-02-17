scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Ex-TMC MLA Jatu Lahiri dies at 87; CM says he’ll live in ‘our memories’

Lahiri had started his political career with the Congress. In 1991, he was elected from the Shibpur constituency on a Congress ticket. He switched over to the TMC after it was founded in 1998.

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jatu Lahiri breathed his last on Thursday morning at his residence in Shibpur in Howrah district. He was 87.

The five-time legislator had been suffering from age-related ailments, confirmed party sources.

Lahiri was admitted to a hospital in October last. He was in the ICU for a long time. However, he had been getting treatment at home since January.
He is survived by his son, daughter and grandchildren.

Lahiri had clinched the same segment four times for the Mamata Banerjee-led party and became a pro-tem speaker during the formation of the state Assembly in 2016.

After TMC refused him a ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections, Lahiri joined the BJP out of anger.

Expressing her grief over his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement said: “Jatu Lahiri was associated with various social welfare activities. He will live in our memories, His death is an irreparable loss to the political world.”

“I am saddened beyond words knowing about the sad demise of Senior @BJP4Bengal Leader & Veteran Ex-MLA Shri Jatu Lahiri. Shri Lahiri was elected as an MLA for 5 times from Shibpur Assembly Constituency; Howrah District. Condolences to his family, friends & supporters,” tweeted BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Expressing his grief, state minister Arup Roy said, “He was our worker for a long time. We have fought many battles together. I respect him. Condolences to his family.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 04:22 IST
