Former TMC minister files police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee, senior cop

The complaint was filed at a local police station in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas. (File Photo)

Former TMC minister Giasuddin Molla has filed a police complaint against the party’s second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee, for alleged threats and intimidation. This comes days after an FIR was registered against Banerjee over alleged provocative speeches during the recent West Bengal Assembly election campaign.

Molla has also filed a complaint against Mithun Kumar Dey, the former Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas district. The complaint was filed at a local police station in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas.

Molla, who has been a three-time MLA from 2011 to 2026, was denied the party ticket in the recent polls. He was replaced by Shamim Ahamed Molla, one of the 80 TMC legislators in the current Assembly.