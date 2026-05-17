Former TMC minister files police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee, senior cop

This comes days after an FIR was registered against Banerjee over alleged provocative speeches during the recent West Bengal Assembly election campaign.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 17, 2026 08:04 PM IST
Kolkata PoliceThe complaint was filed at a local police station in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas. (File Photo)
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Former TMC minister Giasuddin Molla has filed a police complaint against the party’s second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee, for alleged threats and intimidation. This comes days after an FIR was registered against Banerjee over alleged provocative speeches during the recent West Bengal Assembly election campaign.

Molla has also filed a complaint against Mithun Kumar Dey, the former Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas district. The complaint was filed at a local police station in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas.

Molla, who has been a three-time MLA from 2011 to 2026, was denied the party ticket in the recent polls. He was replaced by Shamim Ahamed Molla, one of the 80 TMC legislators in the current Assembly.

Molla alleged that the senior police officer Dey used to take “unwarranted punitive action” against a section of local TMC leaders and workers “unwilling to accept the autocratic manner in which Abhishek Banerjee ran the party”.

He claimed that he earlier feared “attacks and harassment” by his own party, and only decided to file the complaint after the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari took over as the Chief Minister of the state.

“I was in a state of fear, and so I did not dare open my mouth. I was afraid I might be attacked and heckled by my own party workers. But now I am filing the police complaint because I have faith in the administration led by the new CM,” Molla said.

“A TMC worker was severely beaten by Mithun Kumar Dey. He tortured party workers physically and mentally inside the police station. As the then legislator, I protested. But it did not work out. Instead, Dey scolded me and came running towards me with his baton. I informed both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee about this. But there was no solution,” Molla alleged.

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The Election Commission had earlier barred Dey from any election-related duty.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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