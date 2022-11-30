Ex-minister, CPI(M) veteran Manab Mukherjee dies at 67

Former West Bengal minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Manab Mukherjee died Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 67.

CM Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the former state minister. A senior CPM leader said, “Mukherjee’s body will be kept at Peace Haven today after cornea extraction. On Wednesday, his body will be brought to CPI(M)’s regional party office at Beliaghata and finally to Alimuddin Street (CPM state headquarters) where party leaders and workers will pay their last respects.”

As he had pledged to donate his body, it will be donated to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. Mukherjee was ailing for some time and suffered two brain haemorrhages. In August, he was admitted to hospital after a cerebral attack and put on ventilation.

Left Front chairman and veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose said, “He was a dedicated party leader… He shouldered every responsibility with and sincerity.”

Mukherjee was drawn into Left politics in the seventies. He was an MLA from Beleghata from 1987 to 2011. The Youth Computer Training Centre was his brainchild.