Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged, treatment to continue at home

Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Monday discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted last Friday after he complained of breathing problem and his blood pressure fell drastically.

He was brought back in an ambulance to his Palm Avenue residence in south Kolkata, where his treatment would continue.

“Mr Bhattacharjee’s health condition is stable. He is conscious, alert and talking. We will provide him necessary care at home,” a senior official of the Woodlands Hospital in south Kolkata stated.

Before he was discharged, the hospital released a statement, which said his blood pressure and heart rate were normal.

“He is maintaining normal heart rate and stable oxygen saturation with oxygen supplementation. His pneumonia is resolving and he will need a few more days of intravenous antibiotics and supportive care, including Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (non-invasive ventilation), oxygen support, nebulisation and chest physiotherapy,” the statement issued in the morning read.

Sources said Bhattacharjee had been insisting on releasing him.

Bhattacharjee, who has been suffering from acute respiratory problem for years, suffered an acute exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), last Friday. According to PTI, of late, he has been losing his vision as well.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several other leaders across the party lines paid him visit at the hospital last week.

He has been away from public due to prolonged illness.

The CPI(M) leader, who served as the CM between 2000 and 2011, was seen last in public on February 3, when he went to Brigade Parade ground to attend a Left Front rally.

(with PTI inputs)