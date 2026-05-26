Bengal bureaucrat accused of murder was on run, drunk driving got him arrested

Prashanta Barman, a bureaucrat who was on the run in a kidnapping and murder case, ended up in the police net last night due to drunk driving in Kolkata’s Bidhannagar, better known as Salt Lake.

Barman, an officer of the West Bengal Civil Service, is the former Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rajganj in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri. He made national headlines last year after being named an accused in the murder of Swapan Kamilya, a prominent gold trader from Salt Lake. He was declared an absconder after he went into hiding and did not surrender to the cops.

Last night, he was driving an SUV in Salt Lake when the car hit a passerby. The pedestrian was flung into the air and crashed into a scooter, suffering a leg injury. As soon as the crash occurred, the scooterist blocked the way, and Barman failed to escape. Local residents and bystanders surrounded the car and identified him. He was detained when he refused a breathalyser test. Police later arrested him, and sources said he was found to be driving under the influence.

A video of Barman’s verbal exchange with the bystanders has gone viral. He is seen threatening them.