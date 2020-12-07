Everyone talks about ‘nephew’s mafia link’: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday took a dig at Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee (File)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday took a dig at Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, who has been regularly targeted by the Opposition party over the past couple of weeks.

The saffron party has started referring to Banerjee as “bhaipo [nephew]” — he is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew — and has levelled corruption allegations against him.

At a protest programme at Red Road here, Vijayvargiya said, “It is not the Constitution of BR Ambedkar but that of nephew that is followed in Bengal. When one asks in Bengal who is behind the coal mafia, sand mafia and syndicate, everyone says it is the nephew,” he said.

At a separate event in Satyajit Ray Bhavan in Rajarhat, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy directed party workers to concentrate on booth management.

“Winning and losing is there. But in this election, if we fail to bring in the BJP government in Bengal, people like us will not be able to live here. BJP’s vote share has risen from four per cent to 40 per cent. TMC is just three per cent away from us, and that too through false votes. This is a do-or-die battle for us. All you have to do is concentrate on booths,” he said.

On being called ‘bhaipo’, Banerjee had earlier said no BJP leader had the guts to take his name.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd