Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Event to boost Clean Ganga drive held at Rajgunge ghat

It was conducted by the Sankrail Block administration in co-ordination with Sankrail Panchayat Samiti on September 17 at Rajgunge Ganga Ghat. Local handicrafts were displayed in stalls.

The Namani Gange Programme, or National Mission for Clean Ganga, is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. (File Photo)

THE NATIONAL Mission for Clean Ganga, in collaboration with Urban Development Department, Municipal Affairs, WBPSMG, and the Howrah District Ganga Committee recently organised a special campaign, ‘Ghat Par Haat’.

“People from nearby areas thronged to the ghat. There was a unique blend of cultural and economic activities on display. Through Baul songs and Putul naach efforts were made to spread awareness on Clean Ganga, green environment, apart from social evils such as child marriage, human trafficking. Cultural programmes were done involving students from High School of Andul-Sankrail Area. The activities included poster drawing, slogan writing, Rangoli, slow motion cycle race, quiz, dance, etc” said Sankrail BDO Naziruddin Sarkar

The Namani Gange Programme, or National Mission for Clean Ganga, is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Jal Shakti to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution and conservation and rejuvenation of River Ganga.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 04:15:25 am
