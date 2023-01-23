Esplanade violence: ISF MLA, 17 others sent to 11-day police custody

A court in Kolkata on Sunday sent Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui and 17 of his party workers to 11-day police custody till February 1 in connection with the violence wherein their activists clashed with police in the city’s Esplanade area a day before. The violence that left several policemen injured took place following a protest.

Nineteen people, including the MLA from Dharmatala and a minor, were arrested on Saturday. The minor will be produced in the juvenile justice court on January 24, it is learnt.

The accused were produced in Kolkata’s Bankshal court under tight security on Sunday afternoon. A senior police official said, “A case has been registered against the accused under non-bailable sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on public servant) and 143 (unlawful assembly). They have also been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act.”

The police said the protesters who managed to escape will be identified and arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the police on Sunday recovered several crude bombs from Bhangar area in South 24 Paraganas district and arrested three persons in this connection. MLA Naushad’s lawyer Yasin Rahman on Sunday appealed for his bail, claiming that the police lathi-charged the ISF workers, including the MLA whose hand was injured.

The legislator’s car was also vandalised, he alleged. The police action was taken keeping in mind the panchayat elections in the state, he added. The public prosecutor challenged the submission, calling it a “shameful” act by ISF workers, pointing out that police personnel too were injured in the violence. According to the police, the protesters were blocking a busy road during office hours and did not budge despite their requests. A scuffle started when the police tried to remove them.