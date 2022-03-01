Ensure free electoral process: Governor to SEC commissioner

West Bengal State Election Commissioner Saurav Das on Monday briefed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar about various issues related to the recently concluded civic polls in 108 municipalities that were marred by violence.

After the meeting, the Governor tweeted: “SEC Shri Saurab Das briefed Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar for over an hour regarding issues connected to municipal poll process. SEC has been indicated to take all steps to ensure poll fairness and not holding elections to Howrah Municipality is failure of constitutional duty,” Dhankhar tweeted on Monday.

The meeting comes after Dhankhar on Sunday admonished the SEC for a “systematic failure” after incidents of violence and election malpractices were reported during polling.

A press release issued by the Raj Bhawan on Monday stated, “…SEC needs to take steps to bolster confidence of the people in the poll process, which as per inputs has been severely compromised by violence, lawlessness and partisan officialdom.”

“…Governor indicated to the SEC that prima facie there has been a constitutional failure on his part by so far not holding elections to Howrah Municipality…” the release read.

Later during the day, the SEC ordered a repoll at two booths in Dum Dum and Serampore municipalities.

Meanwhile, the BJP has filed PIL in the Calcutta High Court while, alleging large-scale violence in Contai municipality during Sunday’s civic polls. The PIL was filed with the division bench of CJ Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.