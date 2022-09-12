Engineering student killed by friend for money: Police

After a 22-year-old engineering student, who had gone missing on Saturday, was found dead in a forest in Chaupahari area in Birbhum district, police arrested his friend on charges of murder and abduction.

According to police, Syed Salauddin, son of a businessman in Illambazar, was abducted by his friend, Sheikh Salman, for money and was later killed.

“Salman has confessed to the crime. It was a pre-planned murder. Salman had taken loans from banks as well as private lenders and was failing to repay them. Salman and Salauddin were childhood friends. So Salman planned to kidnap his friend for ransom,” SP (Birbhum) Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.

According to a police officer, Salman bought alcohol and went to the Chaupahari forest with Salauddin. When Salahuddin became unconscious after consuming alcohol, Salman took his mobile phone and called his father and demanded Rs 30 lakh, he said. Salauddin’s father claimed that he received seven calls on Saturday demanding money after which he approached police. “Probe is on. We are trying to find out who else were involved with Salman in this murder,” the SP added.