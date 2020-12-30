Engineering dean of JU resigns weeks after taking charge

Jadavpur University’s (JU) Faculty of Engineering Dean Amitava Datta resigned on Tuesday, citing health problems, over three weeks after taking charge.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, Datta requested him to accept his resignation letter with immediate effect while offering his support to the university to the best of his abilities.

Datta, who had taken over as dean only on December 7, wrote, “Due to some personal reasons and health issues it is becoming difficult for me to continue working in this position effectively. I am therefore tendering my resignation from the post of Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, with immediate effect.”

Earlier this month, the interim dean of the science faculty, Professor Subir Mukhopadhyay, resigned alleging humiliation by the students’ union.

Last week, a section of engineering faculty students had gheraoed the V-C, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and other senior officials for around 12 hours on the issue of comprehensive and total publication of final semester results after 11 months.

The V-C was not available for comments. The All Bengal University Teachers’ Association expressed concern about the “unprecedented anarchic situation when one dean after another is stepping down and the V-C and Pro-VCs had recently expressed wish to quit but were prevailed upon”.

Alleging that a section of students was “unethically and illegally interfering in semester exams and result publication process” and resorting to gherao of senior functionaries, ABUTA leader and senior professor Goutam Maity demanded proper administrative action on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)