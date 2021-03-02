Enforcement Directorate summons Kunal Ghosh in Saradha chit fund case

Kunal Ghosh was arrested by West Bengal Police in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the chit fund scam. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the Saradha chit fund scam case, has summoned TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for questioning. Ghosh has been asked to appear before the official of the central agency on Tuesday 11 am.

“I will definitely go. I have always honoured the investigating agency. In October 2013, they had summoned me and I had submitted all the required documents. If they want it again, I will do it,” Ghosh told The Indian Express.

He also said that in 2015 the agency had filed a chargesheet and he wasn’t named in it.

Ghosh was the CEO of Saradha Media, an arm of the Saradha Group which busted in 2013 for its illegal operations. He was arrested by West Bengal Police in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the chit fund scam.

The former TMC Rajya Sabha MP spent 34 months in jail, and in the custody of West Bengal Police and CBI. He got bail on October 5, 2016.