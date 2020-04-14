End Raj Bhavan lockdown, heed MHA warnings: Jagdeep Dhankhar to CM

Jagdeep Dhankhar has previously expressed displeasure about religious congregations in the state that violated the restrictions. (File) Jagdeep Dhankhar has previously expressed displeasure about religious congregations in the state that violated the restrictions. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to end the lockdown on the Raj Bhavan, and urged her government to heed the Centre’s warnings against “gradual dilution” of restrictions.

“Urge Mamata Banerjee to end lockdown with Raj Bhawan,” Dhankhar tweeted. “We are in combat mode [due to] corona pandemic and must act in togetherness in state interest. MHA warnings must lead to a correctional approach. Officials are held accountable for lapses of social distancing and religious congregations.”

This statement came two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote two letters to the state government, asking it to take note of alleged massive violations of lockdown rules and guidelines.

Dhankhar has previously expressed displeasure about religious congregations in the state that violated the restrictions.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation led by the party’s state President Dilip Ghosh met Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the situation in the state.

The delegation accused the administration led by Banerjee of suppressing COVID-19 data, and claimed not enough people were being tested.

The BJP also accused the government of not implementing the lockdown properly, and claimed religious gatherings were still taking place in a few places.

