End of a literary era: Bengali author ‘Shankar’ passes away at 92

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP Union Minister Sukanta Majumder condole the death of the literary stalwart.

Feb 20, 2026
Author Mani Shankar Mukherjee was born in Bongaon under the present-day North 24 Parganas district in 1933.
Eminent Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee passed away at the age of 92 on Friday. He was suffering from age-related issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata recently.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on her X handle, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee (Shankar). With his passing, a bright star in the world of Bengali literature has fallen.

“From ‘Chowrangi’ to ‘Kato Ajanare’, from ‘Simabuddha’ to ‘Janaaranya’ – his timeless creations have fascinated Bengali readers for generations. His writings have revealed the untold stories of the common man’s struggle for life. His in-depth research and books, especially on Swami Vivekananda, are invaluable resources to us. His passing is an irreparable loss to our cultural world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers.”

Union minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumder also wrote on his X handle, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mani Shankar Mukherjee (Shankar), one of the most popular writers of Bengal. His outstanding literary works – Chowrangi, Jana Aranya, Kumkum Prabhu, etc., have enriched the reading community of Bengal and inspired generation after generation. His literary works will remain forever remembered as a priceless treasure of our cultural heritage. I pray to the merciful God for the eternal peace of his departed soul and express my sincere condolences to his bereaved family and countless admiring readers.”

Mukherjee was born in Bongaon under the present-day North 24 Parganas district in 1933, but started residing in Howrah in his childhood. He worked as a clerk and a hawker during his teenage years after losing his father. He then started working with British barrister Noyel Fredrick Burwell. Mukherjee wrote his first novel, Kato Ajanarey, based on his stint with Burwell. It became a bestseller, and after that, he penned several other bestsellers.

Shankar was awarded the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021.

