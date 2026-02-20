End of a literary era: Bengali author ‘Shankar’ passes away at 92

Eminent Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee passed away at the age of 92 on Friday. He was suffering from age-related issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata recently.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on her X handle, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee (Shankar). With his passing, a bright star in the world of Bengali literature has fallen.

“From ‘Chowrangi’ to ‘Kato Ajanare’, from ‘Simabuddha’ to ‘Janaaranya’ – his timeless creations have fascinated Bengali readers for generations. His writings have revealed the untold stories of the common man’s struggle for life. His in-depth research and books, especially on Swami Vivekananda, are invaluable resources to us. His passing is an irreparable loss to our cultural world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers.”