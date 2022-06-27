Empanelled candidates allege irregularities in appointment of assistant professors by WBCSC

College Service Commission’s 2018 empanelled candidates on Sunday alleged that there were irregularities in the selection of assistant professors by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) (2018).

Holing a press conference presided over by Binoy Krishna Pal, Kshudiram Chakraborty and Palash Mandal at the Kolkata Press Club, they claimed that they were the “victims of the corruption in the recruitment by the Commission in 2018”.

Pal accused the Commission of following an “illegitimate” grading process and “recruiting ineligible candidates” as assistant professors in colleges across the state.

“We have with us proofs in the form of mark sheets and certificates to prove the ineligibility of those who were preferred over the legitimate candidates. We have already produced them in the court and will continue providing more proofs until everything is brought out in the open,” claimed Pal. “Half of those who have been given jobs belong to political families or are otherwise influential.

They made it to the list despite scoring as low as 30-40%,” alleged Pal.

“We have filed an RTI and collected all requisite information. We will now present them in the court,” said Kshudiram Chakraborty. “A single bench of the Calcutta High Court gave a decision in our favour. Now, we want the Commission to give us the marks percentage of those who have been recruited,” added Chakraborty.

“I am a PhD and a victim of the corruption in the recruitment process. When I saw MA pass-outs were being recruited,

I approached the Commission but they said that everything was being done following the rule. However, the truth is that they moulded the rules as per their convenience,” alleged Mandal.

“It’s not about taking revenge. It is about seeking justice for those who send their children to colleges where these corrupt assistant professors have been recruited,” said Pal.

WBCSC officials, however, refused to comment on the issue, saying the matter is sub judice.