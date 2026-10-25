Water cannon salute for Emirates flight as Kolkata-Dubai schedule is expanded

International flight operations from eastern India received a major boost on Sunday as Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport welcomed Emirates’ newly introduced Airbus A350 aircraft with a traditional ceremonial water cannon salute.

The deployment of the advanced Airbus A350 coincides with Emirates expanding its Kolkata–Dubai flight schedule, increasing the frequency from 11 to 12 flights per week.

Welcoming the state-of-the-art wide-body aircraft and the enhanced flight frequency, Vikram Singh, Airport Director at Kolkata Airport, congratulated the airline team and passengers on the milestone

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“The arrival of the Airbus A350 and added frequency reflect growing passenger demand and elevate international connectivity from the Eastern Region. We wish Emirates great success and all travellers a pleasant journey,” he said.