Water cannon salute for Emirates flight as Kolkata-Dubai schedule is expanded

The deployment of the advanced Airbus A350 coincides with Emirates expanding its Kolkata–Dubai flight schedule.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 05:41 PM IST
Emirates Airbus A350 KolkataVia Emirates' vast international network, travellers from eastern India gain seamless, single-stop connectivity to major destinations across North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, reducing overall layover times and improving global accessibility. (File Photo)
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International flight operations from eastern India received a major boost on Sunday as Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport welcomed Emirates’ newly introduced Airbus A350 aircraft with a traditional ceremonial water cannon salute.

The deployment of the advanced Airbus A350 coincides with Emirates expanding its Kolkata–Dubai flight schedule, increasing the frequency from 11 to 12 flights per week.

Welcoming the state-of-the-art wide-body aircraft and the enhanced flight frequency, Vikram Singh, Airport Director at Kolkata Airport, congratulated the airline team and passengers on the milestone

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“The arrival of the Airbus A350 and added frequency reflect growing passenger demand and elevate international connectivity from the Eastern Region. We wish Emirates great success and all travellers a pleasant journey,” he said.

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“Dubai serves as a vital economic gateway for West Bengal and the broader eastern Indian business ecosystem. The region maintains deep trade corridors with the UAE in key commercial sectors, including textiles, gold and jewellery manufacturing, leather exports, tea trade, and IT services. Enhanced direct connectivity will provide seamless travel for corporate executives, trade delegations, and exporters driving bilateral commerce between Kolkata and the Gulf region,” an airport official said in a statement.

As per officials, Dubai International Airport serves as an essential global transit hub for long-haul international passengers from Kolkata. Via Emirates’ vast international network, travellers from eastern India gain seamless, single-stop connectivity to major destinations across North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, reducing overall layover times and improving global accessibility.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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