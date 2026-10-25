Renowned artist and former Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Chowdhury dies in Kolkata

Renowned artist and former Member of Parliament Jogen Chowdhury passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 87 while receiving treatment at a Kolkata hospital for a rare blood cancer and a urinary tract infection.

Sources at Ruby General Hospital confirmed that Chowdhury had been battling myeloproliferative neoplasm, a rare form of blood cancer, for the past 14 months and was undergoing chemotherapy. He fell ill on the day of Shashti and was admitted in critical condition. Following the onset of sepsis and a worsening of his condition due to several underlying ailments, he was placed on ventilator support on Saturday. He died at 10.15 am.