Renowned artist and former Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Chowdhury dies in Kolkata

Jogen Chowdhury’s formative experiences of migration profoundly influenced his artistic style, with his works frequently exploring themes of human struggle, resilience, and societal incongruities.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 12:59 PM IST
jogen chowdhuryArtist Jogen Chowdhury (Photo: Instagram@ArtDubai)
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Renowned artist and former Member of Parliament Jogen Chowdhury passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 87 while receiving treatment at a Kolkata hospital for a rare blood cancer and a urinary tract infection.

Sources at Ruby General Hospital confirmed that Chowdhury had been battling myeloproliferative neoplasm, a rare form of blood cancer, for the past 14 months and was undergoing chemotherapy. He fell ill on the day of Shashti and was admitted in critical condition. Following the onset of sepsis and a worsening of his condition due to several underlying ailments, he was placed on ventilator support on Saturday. He died at 10.15 am.

Reacting to Chowdhury’s demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari posted on X, “Deeply pained and grieved by the passing away of eminent painter and legendary artist, Shri Jogen Chowdhury. A maestro whose distinctive strokes redefined Indian modern art, Jogen Chowdhury was a towering pillar of our cultural world. His immense contributions brought international acclaim to West Bengal. His departure leaves an irreparable void in West Bengal’s intellectual and artistic soul. On behalf of the Government and the People of West Bengal, I express my profound grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, associates and legions of fans across the globe.”

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Born on February 16, 1939, in Daharpara, Faridpur (undivided Bengal), Chowdhury developed an early interest in art inspired by his mother’s traditional floor art. Following the Partition, his family migrated to Kolkata, where he pursued formal art education at the Government College of Art and Craft. His formative experiences of migration profoundly influenced his artistic style, with his works frequently exploring themes of human struggle, resilience, and societal incongruities.

Also Read | Book analyses still life paintings of Jogen Chowdhury

Over his distinguished career, Chowdhury worked as an art teacher, served as a designer for the Handloom Board, studied in Paris in 1965, and later worked as a curator at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Art Gallery.

Known for his distinctive strokes that blended Indian and European art movements, he also contributed to public cultural life by designing themes and backdrops for several Durga Pujas in Kolkata. In 2014, he transitioned into public service, serving as a Rajya Sabha member representing the Trinamool Congress until 2020.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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