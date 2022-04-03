‘Emergency-like’: Suvendu slams suspension of BJP MLAs

The Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the suspension of five BJP MLAs, including himself, from the House claiming that there was “emergency-like environment” in the state.

He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going through a “fear psychosis” as she is facing a relentless agitation for the first time. Adhikari also said that the voice of the “Opposition was being stifled”.

“An emergency-like environment is prevailing in West Bengal. The CM is in a state of fear psychosis as she is facing constant & relentless opposition for the 1st time. Voice of the Opposition is being stifled,” Adhikari said in a tweet on Friday. He also attached a letter he received from the West Bengal Assembly Secretariat stating that he had been suspended from the Assembly from March 28 till the remainder of the session which commenced on March 7