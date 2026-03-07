‘Don’t play politics at time of elections on BJP’s advice’: Mamata responds to President Droupadi Murmu; PM hits out

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday accused President Droupadi Murmu of “doing politics” on the advice of the BJP at a time when the Assembly polls are round the corner. She also questioned the President’s “silence” on “atrocities” against tribals in other states, and announced that a team will visit Rashtrapati Bhawan with a ‘report’ of the state government’s schemes for tribals in Bengal.

The CM’s sharp remarks came amid a war of words over the “breach in protocol” during the President’s visit to the state on Saturday for the 9th international Santal Conference, with Murmu pointing out that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor other ministers was there to receive her. Calling Banerjee her “younger sister”, President Murmu had said maybe the CM was angry with her.

Responding to the President, Banerjee, whose sit-in demonstration against “arbitrary deletions” in voter rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state entered the second day, alleged: “It is unfortunate. We respect the Honourable President of India. But I must say that the President has been sent [to Bengal] to sell BJP’s agenda. I am sorry madam. But you have been trapped by the BJP.”

“We respect you. But don’t play politics on BJP’s advice at the time of elections. You did not speak about SIR. How many tribal names have been [removed] from the voter list? Kindly find out…,” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at the CM, calling the incident “shameful and unprecedented”. In a post on X, he wrote: “… Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India.”

“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government. The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC,” Modi added.

The CM also responded to the President’s claims that Santals were not allowed to participate in the event. “You said Santals were not allowed to go to the venue. But the state government was not a party to the event… Come once a year, we will receive you. If you come [repeatedly] what will we do?”

“… You are the priority for the BJP and my priority is the people. I am on dharna. Two days ago, I heard you are coming. I don’t know who is organising the event…,” Banerjee added.

Hitting out at the President, the CM further claimed, “Why don’t you protest when atrocities are committed against tribals? Why don’t you protest when it happens in Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh?”

She further added, “Look at the difference, see what we have done for tribal communities in Bengal and look at what has happened to tribals in many other states. And tell me something, when tribals were suffering during the violence in Manipur, when they were being attacked and humiliated, why did we not hear your voice then?”

The CM went on to claim, “You never thought of minorities. You didn’t say anything about the Scheduled Castes, Buddhists, Punjabis, Parsis, Jains, or even Hindus. You know how to do politics. We don’t know how to do politics.”

“I will ask Derek and Sudip to request an appointment from the President of India to submit what we have done for the tribal people, especially the Santali people,” she said.