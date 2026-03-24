Election Commission transfers 73 Returning Officers in West Bengal

Among those transferred, 13 officers are from North 24 Parganas, 10 from South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur each, and four from Malda, Murshidabad and Kolkata North each.

Written by: Atri Mitra
1 min readKolkataMar 24, 2026 01:40 AM IST
EC transfers 73 ROs in BengalAmong those transferred, 23 are IAS officers and rest 50 belong to the West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS).
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The Election Commission (EC) on Monday evening transferred 73 Returning Officers (ROs) in West Bengal, including that of Bhabanipur Assembly constituency from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Among those transferred, 23 are IAS officers and rest 50 belong to the West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS). Among those transferred, 13 officers are from North 24 Parganas, 10 from South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur each, and four from Malda, Murshidabad and Kolkata North each.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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