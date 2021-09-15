ECI serves notice to BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal over violation of Covid protocols

The Election Commission of India Wednesday served a notice to BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for violation of Covid protocols while filing her nomination for the upcoming Assembly bypoll.

In the notice, the Bhabanipur constituency Returning Officer has sought a response from Tibrewal by 5 pm Wednesday as to why permission for her further rallies shouldn’t be denied.

The BJP’s youth wing leader and an advocate will go up against Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for the Bhabanipur seat on September 30.

Tibrewal filed her nomination on Monday from the Survey Building in South Kolkata, accompanied by Leader of the Opposition and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, MP Arjun Singh, senior party leader Dinesh Trivedi, and actor Rudranil Ghosh, among others.

The ECI notice cited a violation of the model code of conduct and the Covid-19 protocols by them on the day of filing of her nomination.

On Tuesday, the BJP had objected to Mamata’s nomination for Bhabanipur, citing the lack of details of criminal records in her papers.

Tibrewal’s Chief Election Agent Sajal Ghosh wrote to the poll panel, stating, “In her election affidavit, there is no mention of the pending criminal cases against her. Several criminal cases are lodged against her in Assam and she has not disclosed them in her affidavit. Therefore, I plead to object to the nomination/declaration filed by Mamata Banerjee. I appeal to the poll panel to declare the nomination as invalid and cancel her candidature.”

On September 30, two other seats, Samserganj and Jangipur, will go for polling. The counting of these bypolls will take place on October 3. Mamata has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister’s post.