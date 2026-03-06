West Bengal elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar to lead ECI delegation on 3-day Kolkata visit from Monday

The full bench of the Election Commission (EC), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, will visit Kolkata from March 8 to 10 to review electoral preparations and security arrangements ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The EC has yet to announce the poll dates.

The EC team will reach Kolkata on the night of March 8 and stay in the city till March 10.

According to sources, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Ganesh Bharti, Manesh Garg, and Pawan Kumar Sharma will also be part of the team, sources added.