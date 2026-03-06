West Bengal elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar to lead ECI delegation on 3-day Kolkata visit from Monday

After meeting representatives of political parties, the EC team will hold meetings with top bureaucrats and senior police officers during their three-day visit.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMar 6, 2026 04:22 PM IST
Election Commission Kolkata visit West Bengal elections, west bengal elections, west bengal news,Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The full bench of the Election Commission (EC), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, will visit Kolkata from March 8 to 10 to review electoral preparations and security arrangements ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The EC has yet to announce the poll dates.

The EC team will reach Kolkata on the night of March 8 and stay in the city till March 10.

According to sources, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Ganesh Bharti, Manesh Garg, and Pawan Kumar Sharma will also be part of the team, sources added.

The meetings will begin on March 9, and the Commission is likely to first meet with representatives of political parties to discuss issues and suggestions.

“At around 12.30 pm, CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal will give a presentation to the Commission’s full bench on the situation relating to judicial adjudication and poll preparedness. The presentation will last for around 30 minutes,” said an official.

Must Read | Bengal CM Mamata says not consulted on Governor appointment. But does Centre need to discuss this?

The Commission’s full bench will hold meetings with top bureaucrats and senior police officers of the state government, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and the state’s acting Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey, on March 10. The meeting will start at 10 am.

After that, the EC team will meet electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and booth-level officers.

Story continues below this ad

After the meeting with political parties, the EC delegation will be formally welcomed at the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal. After this, the Commission will hold a meeting with district magistrates and superintendents of police. Police officers from various districts will report to the EC on security preparations and the law and order situation.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments