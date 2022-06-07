Elderly couple from Gujarat found murdered in Kolkata

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: June 7, 2022 5:28:46 am
Updated: June 7, 2022 5:28:46 am
The bodies of a 60-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were found at their apartment in Bhabanipur here, the Kolkata Police said on Monday. They added that a murder case has been registered and identified the victims as Ashok Shah and Rasmita.
The couple hailed from Gujarat. “There are cut marks [on the bodies]. After the post-mortem, we will be able to pinpoint the cause of death,” said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who visited the spot.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-